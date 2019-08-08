At&T (T) Holding Raised by Advisory Services Network Llc; Principal Financial Group Has Trimmed Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Position by $1.98 Million

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 20,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 252,116 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.95M, down from 272,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $128.26. About 56,924 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 34.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 58,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 224,345 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 166,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.28. About 1.49M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/03/2018 – Will an AT&T-Time Warner Merger Diminish Competition? (Video); 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST CO, TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 22/05/2018 – AT&T & Fleet Complete, First Provider of Connected Vehicle Solutions to Support Vision Zero Network in Helping Cities Eliminate Traffic-related Fatalities; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Judge agrees with economist’s assessment of potential AT&T-Time Warner merger; 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Defends Time Warner Deal’s Cost Savings From U.S. Assault; 24/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CITYSWITCH WILL BEGIN TOWER CONSTRUCTION PLANS AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2018 AND WILL LEASE COMPLETED SITES TO AT&T

