At&T Com (T) Position Has Raised by Park Avenue Securities Llc; Prince Street Capital Management Trimmed B2gold (BTG) Stake as Share Price Rose

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 424,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.89% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $3.87. About 14.53M shares traded or 165.46% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Glencore, Cuts B2Gold; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 15/03/2018 B2GOLD – 2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 16/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE; 20/03/2018 – on B2Gold Earn-In Agreement; 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 14.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 10,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 81,930 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, up from 71,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 33.78M shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer Cohen’s company; 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Launch Of Vrio Corp.’s Initial Public Offering; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 26/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY AT&T; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Capital Management Ltd reported 9,026 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Company has 0.31% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 170,137 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na reported 161,730 shares stake. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc reported 76,273 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Grandfield & Dodd Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 37,023 shares. 29,929 were reported by Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company. Btim Corp holds 0.02% or 56,374 shares. Texas-based Linscomb Williams Incorporated has invested 0.45% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Parsec Fincl Inc has 93,254 shares. 16.92 million are owned by Prudential. Birmingham Capital Mngmt Communication Inc Al owns 53,140 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Fairfield Bush And holds 0.67% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 64,336 shares. Alethea Capital Management Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 10,000 shares. New England Private Wealth Llc holds 25,353 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested in 0.36% or 116,322 shares.

