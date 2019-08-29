At&T (T) Stake Upped by Willis Investment Counsel; Primecap Management Company Raised Its Stake in Flex LTD (FLEX) by $2.22 Million

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 19,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 780,053 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.46M, up from 760,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.29. About 13.14M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 `iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 11/05/2018 – AT&T released a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N – MADE THIS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 20/03/2018 – Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Abandons Plans for Vrio IPO in Blow to Efforts to Cut Debt; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 11/05/2018 – AT&T chief executive says hiring Trump lawyer was `big mistake’; 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated Network Core

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 0.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 221,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 77.42M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $774.18 million, up from 77.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94B market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 1.95M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 03/05/2018 – American Century Adds Aptiv, Exits Flex, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – DECIDED TO APPOINT BOARD MEMBER MARIUS HERMANSEN AS INTERIM CEO; 08/03/2018 – Committed to Fostering a Healthy Work-Life Balance, Momentum Worldwide Announces New Flex Work Initiatives; 18/04/2018 – Fitness Powerhouses Muscle & Fitness and FLEX Magazine are Merging; 19/03/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 08/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Important Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 01/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Hope Nesteruk and Other CPSC Staff Participating in A Conference Call with the ASTM Gates Push Out/Flex Test; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 09/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Microbial Growth on Bre-Flex Versus PEEK Denture Base in Bilateral Maxillary Bounded Partial

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 1.96% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 966,005 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 1.62M shares. Cap Invest Counsel reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Hanson Doremus stated it has 117,025 shares. Lesa Sroufe And Company invested in 2.48% or 290,429 shares. 29,482 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management. Commerce State Bank accumulated 16,170 shares or 0% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 1.14M shares. Wellington Management Group Llp holds 0.09% or 38.28 million shares in its portfolio. 23,349 were reported by Lpl Fin Lc. Td Asset Management Incorporated reported 16,324 shares stake. Jefferies Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corp holds 1.58M shares.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) by 7,450 shares to 4.55M shares, valued at $365.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 530,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.94M shares, and cut its stake in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co by 183,515 shares to 90,200 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (PLSDF) by 1.21M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,996 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 1.63% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 5.14 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Qci Asset Management New York, New York-based fund reported 8,179 shares. Cls Investments Lc holds 55,309 shares. Iron Financial Ltd stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp reported 264,265 shares. Fairfield Bush And reported 64,336 shares. First American Retail Bank holds 0.44% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 192,554 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd holds 0.43% or 1.25M shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 74,674 shares in its portfolio. 18,570 were accumulated by Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Van Strum And Towne owns 11,314 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Fort LP has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 747 shares. Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Co invested 0.41% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Excalibur Mngmt reported 197,757 shares.