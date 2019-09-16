At&T (T) Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Upped Holding by $797,412; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stock Value Declined While Sir Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 65.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 188,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 99,337 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.28 million, down from 287,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.64B market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $135.43. About 1.89M shares traded or 23.53% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION

Westchester Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 6602.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc bought 24,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 24,530 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $822,000, up from 366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 39.23M shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/03/2018 – AT&T Connectivity Powers Dictum Health’s Virtual Exam Room; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: AT&T gave Mueller information on payments to Cohen; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 18/05/2018 – Tower One Wireless Completes Acquisition Of Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson Media Solutions Selected by AT&T to Deliver Premier Golf Tournament; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – BELIEVES CO WILL ADD POSTPAID PHONE SUBSCRIBERS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – AT&T earnings: 85 cents per share, vs 87 cents expected

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $572.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 58,900 shares to 165,100 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univar Inc by 120,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 776,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.70M for 15.60 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.04% or 653,043 shares. Mitchell Cap Management owns 0.33% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 6,440 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc holds 142 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 1,580 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd stated it has 1,900 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 57 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership owns 65,947 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 46,431 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Camarda Fincl Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 22 shares in its portfolio. Channing Capital Ltd invested in 43,040 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Fred Alger Management invested in 0% or 6,618 shares. Oppenheimer reported 26,665 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.05% or 1.23 million shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rdl Fincl Inc holds 29,339 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Kingfisher Lc reported 18,310 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Etrade Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 417,351 shares. Plancorp Lc has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 24.19 million shares or 1.4% of the stock. Moreover, Guardian Cap Lp has 0.38% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Captrust Advsr has 0.47% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.81% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 12.82M shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 41,047 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Group has invested 0.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Middleton & Ma has 10,765 shares. Centurylink Investment Com owns 52,728 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Ipswich Invest Mngmt invested 0.64% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). American Intl has invested 0.34% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98M and $255.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,766 shares to 91,872 shares, valued at $12.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

