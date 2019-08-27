At&T (T) Market Value Rose While Annex Advisory Services Boosted Position by $320,788; Pinnacle Associates LTD Holding in Cyrusone (CONE) Has Trimmed by $787,488 as Share Price Rose

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 23.16 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – U.S. Poised to Wrap AT&T Merger Case as Economist Set to Testify; 17/04/2018 – Light Reading’s Big Communications Event Brings Telco Leaders Together in Austin; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c; 15/05/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: @CWAUnion has filed Labor Board charges accusing AT&T of illegally withholding info requested by the; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 3rd Update; 20/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial Tip-Off Postponed by Snow; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA – AS OF MIDNIGHT MAY 4, CO REACHED IMPASSE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO REGARDING ITS RETRANSMISSION CONSENT AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 29/03/2018 – AT&T IS SAID TO DEVELOP NETWORKING SWITCH: INFORMATION; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 15,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 696,540 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.53M, down from 711,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $70.4. About 769,454 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 467,660 shares to 569,160 shares, valued at $9.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,901 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4.

