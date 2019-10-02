At&T (T) Holder Crow Point Partners Has Boosted Position by $6.93 Million; Philadelphia Trust Company Stake in Rpm International (RPM) Decreased by $1.55 Million as Stock Rose

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc (RPM) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 25,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 247,653 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.13 million, down from 272,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Rpm International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $67.17. About 760,474 shares traded or 12.03% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 168% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 335,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.23M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.41. About 22.87M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – TIME WARNER/AT&T DOJ TRIAL IS SAID TO BE DELAYED 2 DAYS: RTRS; 11/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo scoop w/@davidshephardson; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 22/03/2018 – Bigger AT&T would `squelch’ competition, says DoJ; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST CO, TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 08/03/2018 – U.S. appeals court in San Francisco will hear net neutrality appeal; 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold RPM shares while 135 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 97.69 million shares or 1.09% less from 98.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 204 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd owns 315,450 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 163,257 shares. American Intll Gp has 256,236 shares. Godshalk Welsh Mgmt holds 11,005 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Benedict Fincl Advsr Inc reported 18,393 shares. Moreover, United Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc accumulated 29,386 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Castleark Mgmt Ltd has 0.09% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Ing Groep Nv reported 20,091 shares. Federated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.13M shares. Winfield Associates has invested 0.1% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Renaissance Tech Limited Company holds 0.01% or 102,800 shares.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls (NYSE:KSS) by 63,785 shares to 174,360 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 132,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $622.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,173 shares to 264,827 shares, valued at $20.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:CHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,943 were accumulated by Manchester Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Summit Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 36,245 shares. Moreover, Greylin Mangement Incorporated has 0.1% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 13,720 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd has invested 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Madison Invest Hldg Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Orrstown Financial Inc holds 1.04% or 22,803 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors owns 10,872 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aristotle Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,007 shares. Laffer reported 17,721 shares. Highland Mgmt Lc reported 382,206 shares stake. 34,042 were accumulated by Boston & Management. Regents Of The University Of California has 21,688 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. Alberta Inv Mngmt invested in 1.09 million shares or 0.33% of the stock. 99,636 were reported by Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. The Missouri-based Country Club Trust Com Na has invested 1.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).