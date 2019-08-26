At&T (T) Valuation Rose While Westend Advisors Upped Position; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Trimmed Spirit Airls (SAVE) Holding as Share Price Declined

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 93.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 81,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 6,050 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320,000, down from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 261,364 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 12/04/2018 – lt’s Go Season! Spirit Airlines Gives Away Free Flights to Celebrate More than a Dozen New Routes for Sizzling Summer Travel; 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-H; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT FLEET ORDER “SUB-OPTIMAL” GIVEN REMAINING OPPORTUNITIES; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss $44.9M; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS AGGREGATE GROSS PURCHASE PRICE FOR FOURTEEN AIRCRAFT IS $285 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – CO MAY PAY NET PURCHASE PRICES OF AIRCRAFT USING AVAILABLE CASH OR FINANCE PURCHASE OF ANY OR ALL OF AIRCRAFT; 11/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SAVE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT FOR $285M; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $1,003 MLN

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 22.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 211,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.69B, up from 958,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.03. About 8.23 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 29/03/2018 – Twelve pct of cable customers would switch if Turner went dark, court hears; 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches Public-Safety Core, FirstNet Subscribers to Transition by May; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Contract With Cohen Ended in December 2017; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO John Stephens Made Comments at Deutsche Bank Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quaker Limited Co accumulated 467,041 shares. Olstein Capital Mngmt LP reported 21,100 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.01% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 60,000 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 3,445 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability reported 10,225 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corp owns 132,344 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 10,233 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 120,125 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns owns 5,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 176,080 shares. Country Club Na has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Legal And General Group Public Lc holds 16,786 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pier Cap Ltd accumulated 142,878 shares or 1.17% of the stock.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. Shares for $7,501 were bought by Wiggins Rocky. The insider Christie Edward M III bought 2,375 shares worth $99,584.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 13,720 shares to 15,872 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 19,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Put).

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.69 EPS, up 14.97% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $115.68M for 5.54 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.13 million shares to 383 shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ttl Wrld Stk Indx (VT) by 60,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.