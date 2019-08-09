At&T (T) Holder Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Upped Position by $10.60 Million; Passport Capital Lifted Stake in Cameco (Call) (CCJ) by $24.75 Million

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 28.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 341,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.55 million, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.56. About 17.25M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 08/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 27/03/2018 – FCC Ex-Commissioner Doubts U.S. Can Win AT&T-Time Warner Fight; 11/05/2018 – Sarah N. Lynch: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017; 21/03/2018 – Antitrust Case Against Merger of AT&T and Time Warner Feels Stuck in the Past; 22/03/2018 – AT&TPUBLICPOLICY: AT&T COMMENDS FCC FOR TAKING BOLD STEPS TO FA; 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 1.73M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 20,200 shares to 133,000 shares, valued at $9.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Movado Group Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 11,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,600 shares, and cut its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT).