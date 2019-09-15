At&T (T) Holder Apriem Advisors Has Raised Its Position by $868,296; Parsley Energy (PE) Holding Maintained by 1492 Capital Management Llc

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 19,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 151,246 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88M, up from 131,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 3.73M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 26,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 397,765 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.33M, up from 371,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 39.23M shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/04/2018 – AT&T & CROWN CASTLE EXPAND STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s ”Alone In The Game”; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s Disappointing Results Put Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Private Exchange Offers; 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s first-quarter profit rises 33 percent; 11/05/2018 – Amy Tennery: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 01/05/2018 – Several Possible Outcomes to AT&T-Time Warner Trial

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $106.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 117,795 shares to 151,693 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 15,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,862 shares, and cut its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Minnesota-based Us Bancshares De has invested 0.08% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Swiss Bank has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Art Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 46,100 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Carroll Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Stifel Fincl stated it has 118,583 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dsam Prns (London) Limited owns 365,000 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Texas-based Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Tci Wealth Incorporated accumulated 25 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 58,906 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 388 shares. Regions Fincl Corp owns 10,246 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc owns 170 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1,500 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.02% or 1.46M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustco National Bank Corp N Y reported 40,655 shares. Signature Est & Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 5,549 shares. Bp Plc accumulated 0.9% or 728,000 shares. Amica Retiree owns 37,321 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Montecito Comml Bank And Trust, California-based fund reported 14,324 shares. Advisors Capital Management Limited Com reported 871,881 shares. Moreover, Iowa National Bank has 1.33% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ashfield Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.21% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 57,604 shares. 2.43 million were reported by Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Company. Moreover, Psagot Investment House Limited has 0.55% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cullinan Associate Inc owns 177,459 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. 99,799 were reported by Connable Office Incorporated. Carlson Cap Mgmt invested 0.32% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd invested in 0.55% or 266,733 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Co has 1.3% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 123,910 shares.