At&T (T) Valuation Rose While National Asset Management Has Boosted Holding; Parsec Financial Management Stake in Chevron (CVX) Raised by $337,635

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 149,366 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.40M, up from 146,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 28,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 256,687 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04 million, up from 228,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO Martin to Testify in AT&T Antitrust Trial (Correct); 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner’s Bewkes defends AT&T deal in court; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Merger (Audio); 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: The weekend before the antitrust trial, reports @joepompeo, an AT&T-TW attorney called the DOJ to discuss a; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO John Stephens Made Comments at Deutsche Bank Conference; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COHEN APPROACHED THEM TO OFFER ADVICE ON TRUMP; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il holds 0.17% or 884,002 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Incorporated owns 1.89M shares. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & Company holds 13,144 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Northstar Invest Advisors Limited Co stated it has 20,660 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 14,347 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Jacobs & Ca stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Community National Bank Na accumulated 1.52% or 239,440 shares. Nexus Invest, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,000 shares. Guardian accumulated 167,448 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 18.96M shares or 0.41% of the stock. Selway Asset Mngmt holds 2.06% or 98,463 shares. Ipg Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 12,200 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Ltd Company holds 54,936 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal General Grp Inc Public Lc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 45.07 million shares. Bennicas & reported 32,733 shares stake.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 25,094 shares to 167,485 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 24,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,576 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6,663 shares to 23,236 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 15,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,438 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Finance Grp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). American Investment holds 5.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 129,745 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt Inc owns 1.17M shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hennessy Advsrs has 0.53% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 92,575 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc invested in 1.15% or 342,083 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 1.02 million shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Old Dominion Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 0.63% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Us Natl Bank De holds 0.81% or 2.28M shares in its portfolio. 20,285 were reported by Longer Invs Inc. Central Commercial Bank And Trust holds 0.21% or 7,519 shares in its portfolio. Rench Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.92% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ballentine Prns Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc reported 1.11% stake. Essex Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 44,206 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 30,611 shares or 0.29% of the stock.