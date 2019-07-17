At&T (T) Position Has Upped by Smith Salley & Associates; Pacific Global Investment Management Company Stake in Chevron (CVX) Increased by $324,597 as Share Value Rose

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 2,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,170 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 32,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $124.76. About 3.29 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 40.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 104,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 357,991 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23 million, up from 253,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 16.03M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion global retraining effort is a bold response to US skills gap; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Merger Trial to Go Twice as Long as 1st Estimate (Correct); 09/05/2018 – NEW: AT&T says it fully cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller regarding Michael Cohen; 11/05/2018 – David Shepardson: RTRS EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AT&T – 04/16/2018 08:20 AM; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Potential IPO of Vrio Corp. Holding Company for DIRECTV Latin Americ; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Worries Over NBCUniversal Cited by U.S. in Antitrust Suit; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 30/05/2018 – Live now on @CNBC TV: AT&T chairman & chief executive Randall Stephenson speaks from #CodeCon about the Time Warner deal, content, and more; 11/05/2018 – Cohen Episode Humbles AT&T’s Vaunted Washington Lobbying Corps

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16,777 shares to 69,795 shares, valued at $7.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 4,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,884 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fagan Assocs accumulated 42,370 shares or 0.57% of the stock. North Star Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Utd Fire Inc owns 101,660 shares. Ally Fincl Incorporated owns 1.5% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 251,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 2.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Foster & Motley, a Ohio-based fund reported 47,165 shares. Whitnell accumulated 16,152 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 186,396 were reported by Fdx Advsrs Inc. Tradition Management Limited Company has 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 10,574 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Gp has invested 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Columbia Asset Management owns 123,883 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Missouri-based Commerce National Bank & Trust has invested 0.73% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Central National Bank & Trust & Comm owns 15,096 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Verity & Verity Ltd Llc, a South Carolina-based fund reported 235,159 shares. Moreover, Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 0.17% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 8,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com invested in 27,580 shares or 0.6% of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc reported 28,163 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc reported 141,875 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 0.03% or 1,271 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Inv Mgmt owns 0.62% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 45,266 shares. Barbara Oil Com owns 8,000 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Northeast Consultants holds 103,984 shares. Vision Cap, a Oregon-based fund reported 4,306 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). S&Co accumulated 54,066 shares. 65,647 were accumulated by Patten And Patten Tn. Burns J W & Communication Incorporated New York owns 65,481 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Inv Limited Com reported 55,487 shares. Highstreet Asset holds 0.17% or 23,433 shares.