At&T (T) Holder Btc Capital Management Has Increased Holding; Orinda Asset Management Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Lifted by $340,000 as Valuation Rose

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.45. About 256,291 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 97.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 78,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,268 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, up from 80,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 15.15 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE DECLINES WERE PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY ADOPTION OF A NEW REVENUE ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO says merger with AT&T needed to compete with internet titans; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer ‘big mistake’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING `DIFFERENTIATED’ TV OFFERS TAILORED TO USERS; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ brings back expert witness in bid to save AT&T-Time Warner case; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs New Crown Castle Agreement to Speed FirstNet Buildout; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Intelligence

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 32,436 shares to 47,520 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 9,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,861 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Mkts reported 2.49 million shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,190 shares. Fcg Advisors Ltd Com holds 34,677 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 192,457 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 35.73M shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh reported 479,126 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt stated it has 26,832 shares. State Street Corporation owns 296.86M shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Port Solutions Ltd reported 13,294 shares. Sun Life Fin invested 0.49% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Washington-based Washington Management Incorporated has invested 1.91% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rench Wealth Management has invested 3.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability accumulated 130,410 shares. Callahan accumulated 381,340 shares. Finance Svcs Corp invested 0.47% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. Shares for $22,583 were sold by Armer Douglas N..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory has 11,956 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 175,048 shares. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0.01% or 87,183 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Co owns 0.14% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 207,231 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc reported 9,429 shares. Wellington Shields & Lc holds 0.48% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 27,410 shares. Rothschild Invest Il reported 16,225 shares. Fmr Ltd Com has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited, a California-based fund reported 7,217 shares. Essex Fincl Services Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 9,050 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 209,400 shares in its portfolio. The Iowa-based Pecaut has invested 0.68% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Campbell And Inv Adviser Limited Liability Company owns 0.14% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 7,947 shares.