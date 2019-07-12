At&T (T) Shareholder Noesis Capital Mangement Upped Position; Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Cut Its Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by $608,034 as Share Value Rose

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 24,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $201.5. About 1.37 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 669 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,210 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320.00M, up from 9,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 27.03 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Merger (Audio); 15/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 27/03/2018 – FCC Ex-Commissioner Doubts U.S. Can Win AT&T-Time Warner Fight; 25/04/2018 – AT&T slides after-hours; company misses EPS & revenue expectations; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ brings back expert witness in bid to save AT&T-Time Warner case; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 20/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial Tip-Off Postponed by Snow; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, Alabama-based fund reported 1,325 shares. Alps Advsrs owns 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 6,808 shares. Artemis Invest Llp holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 291,799 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.2% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 4.75% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Water Island Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.25% or 22,131 shares. Kistler owns 736 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Insur Company reported 264,400 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Rodgers Brothers holds 2,900 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen owns 491,076 shares. Dana Investment Incorporated stated it has 194,377 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia holds 0.54% or 300,514 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invests Limited holds 0.04% or 32,507 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 901 shares. National Asset Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,446 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $773.29 million for 17.61 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. $94,117 worth of stock was sold by Zampi Jason Andrew on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest Retail Bank Tru Division reported 34,062 shares stake. United Services Automobile Association holds 0.48% or 5.95 million shares in its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel owns 82,057 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns reported 172,220 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 192,457 shares. Shelton Cap Management invested 0.55% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 1.42 million shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc reported 150,397 shares stake. Professional Advisory Services has invested 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 294,788 are held by Wade G W &. Buckingham Cap Mngmt reported 106,925 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The owns 8.22M shares. Front Barnett Associate stated it has 9,656 shares. America First Invest Advisors Llc invested in 2,014 shares. Lucas Cap holds 2.41% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 65,057 shares.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 570 shares to 39,720 shares, valued at $5.38 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 62 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 601 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

