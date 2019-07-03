At&T (T) Holder Payden & Rygel Has Increased Stake by $13.63 Million; Old National Bancorp Maintains Stake in General Dynamics (GD)

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 28.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 6,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,048 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 20,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $183.57. About 835,701 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Build New Service Center at Savannah/Hilton Head Airport; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS IN RESPECT OF 364-DAY CREDIT FACILITY WILL NOT BE REDUCED BELOW $2.0 BLN; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms General Dynamics at ‘A’; Removes Negative Watch; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE -TO INVEST ABOUT $55 MLN TO BUILD MAINTENANCE, REPAIR & OVERHAUL FACILITY ON EAST SIDE OF AIRPORT; 18/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. defense contractor; 21/04/2018 – DJ General Dynamics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GD); 12/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS WINS $696 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in At&T (T) by 2782.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 439,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 455,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.28 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $33.84. About 25.11 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/03/2018 – Antitrust Case Against Merger of AT&T and Time Warner Feels Stuck in the Past; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Lobbyist Exits Over `Mistake’ on Cohen Deal; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 22/03/2018 – Cox Executive Warns of ‘Ugly’ Outcome If AT&T Merger Is Approved; 20/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial Tip-Off Postponed by Snow; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson Media Solutions Selected by AT&T to Deliver Premier Golf Tournament; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Dynamics Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What does General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why United Technologies Needs the Merger With Raytheon – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norway’s wealth fund cleared to reinvest in Rio, Walmart, others – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics pops as Q1 aerospace, IT revenues soar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $398,448 activity.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4,602 shares to 81,098 shares, valued at $15.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 19,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,752 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 3,000 shares. Woodmont Counsel accumulated 2,392 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings holds 0.16% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 992,190 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 7,850 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.11% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1.46 million shares. Hillsdale Management owns 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 10 shares. Alps Advsr owns 2,387 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 6,546 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc invested 0.13% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Natl Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.08% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Wright Ser invested in 3,435 shares. First Eagle Investment Mngmt Lc reported 126,847 shares. 3,384 are owned by Signaturefd Limited Liability Com. Schwartz Invest Counsel holds 1,900 shares. Panagora Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,754 shares.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 166,600 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $924,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) by 45,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,800 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Realty Reit (NYSE:DLR).