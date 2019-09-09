At&T Com (T) Stock Value Rose While Waters Parkerson & Company Cut by $1.83 Million Its Position; Oakmont Partners Has Decreased Its Position in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by $495,708

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 59,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 323,268 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, down from 382,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 29.27M shares traded or 4.76% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Doesn’t Expect It Will Be Required to Make Any Material Cash Contributions to Pension Fund for at Least Next 5 Years; 20/03/2018 – OPENING STATEMENTS IN THE TRIAL TO DECIDE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER WERE DELAYED UNTIL THURSDAY BECAUSE OF BAD WEATHER IN WASHINGTON; 24/04/2018 – FITCH MAINTAINS AT&T’S LONG-TERM IDR ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 27/03/2018 – Dish Exec: AT&T-Time Warner Merger Would Be Lose-Lose for Rival Pay-TV Firms; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects Mexico Operations to Be Profitable by End of 2018; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 41,309 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 49,002 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, down from 90,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 70,521 shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Fifth Third State Bank has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Rivernorth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.96% or 1.18 million shares. 1,715 were accumulated by Peoples Fin Services. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Comm reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Financial reported 29,425 shares. Cwm Limited Liability holds 1,530 shares. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Merriman Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 14,000 shares. 361,466 are held by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com. Mackay Shields holds 1.23 million shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 56,866 shares. Sit Investment Associates has 0.02% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Fmr accumulated 1 shares.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 10,604 shares to 110,093 shares, valued at $8.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 17,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York holds 0.2% or 44,364 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 39,138 shares. 1.30M were reported by Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability. Connors Investor Services Inc accumulated 330,635 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 9,535 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited holds 0.02% or 19,873 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 190,747 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 39,536 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP accumulated 0.25% or 184,155 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 141,683 shares. Moreover, Johnson Fincl Gru has 0.39% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). White Pine Investment invested 0.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department owns 375,342 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Lc holds 14,576 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Ltd Liability holds 15,224 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 11,530 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $28.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 458,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.75 billion for 9.64 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.