At&T (T) Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Boosted Its Position; Northstar Group Lifted Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 1633.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 26,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,737 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 18.33 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/05/2018 – AT&T Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 22/03/2018 – AT&TPUBLICPOLICY: AT&T COMMENDS FCC FOR TAKING BOLD STEPS TO FA; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 ‘iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Spends $6.1B on FirstNet Capital Expenditures in First Quarter; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects Mexico Operations to Be Profitable by End of 2018; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen on Time Warner Deal a `Big Mistake’; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,501 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 34,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $203.35. About 14.11M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – Apple Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 25/05/2018 – Inverse: WWDC 2018 Rumors: Apple Set to Bring Key iOS 11 Change to Mac; 10/04/2018 – Postal Leadership Gap, Seaspan’s Consolidating Plans, Apple Seeks Sustainable Suppliers; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: If FBI iPhone case happened again ‘they would fight again’; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 01/05/2018 – Apple beats financial expectations, plans $100bn cash return boost; 30/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Exclusive — 2016 #MacBookPro keyboards failing twice as frequently as older models; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS HAS SENT REQUESTS TO GOOGLE AND APPLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APP STORES – INTERFAX; 05/04/2018 – Apple told TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 25/04/2018 – Trump and Apple CEO Cook meet at White House with trade the focus

