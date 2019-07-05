At&T (T) Holding Maintained by Oakwood Capital Management Llc; Nokota Management LP Increases Holding in Intelsat S A (I)

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.21. About 8.57M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of AT&T; 24/04/2018 – AT&T and CitySwitch Sign Deal for Building, Leasing New Cell Towers Beginning in 2018; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 11/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo scoop w/@davidshephardson; 11/05/2018 – Alert: AT&T’s chief said it had made a “big mistake” by; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for “insights” on the administration; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Launch Of Vrio Corp.’s Initial Public Offering; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Inte; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 207.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 742,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.10 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.21M, up from 357,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $20.79. About 331,055 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,989 are owned by Iron Fincl Ltd. The New York-based Tiedemann Advisors has invested 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 77,205 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.47% or 3.03 million shares in its portfolio. M Holdings Securities owns 132,923 shares. Texas-based South Texas Money Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Associated Banc stated it has 388,217 shares. Howland Mgmt Limited Company has 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gladius Cap Lp invested in 0% or 137,540 shares. Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.9% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Metropolitan Life Ins has 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Choate has 314,962 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Natl Ins Tx has invested 0.83% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Becker Cap Management Inc has 1.93% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.66M shares. City Holdg Com has 1.19% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 125,230 shares to 11,807 shares, valued at $13.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 79,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,390 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.