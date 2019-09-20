At&T (T) Stake Held by Foothills Asset Management Ltd; Nine Masts Capital LTD Holding in Align Technology (ALGN) Trimmed as Market Value Declined

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 92.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 1,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 146 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $184.4. About 710,590 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 10/04/2018 – Align Technology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients

Foothills Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 94.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foothills Asset Management Ltd bought 43,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 90,618 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04M, up from 46,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $37.45. About 14.28 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects to Invest $25 Billion in Capital in 2018, or $23 Billion Net of Expected FirstNet Reimbursements; 23/05/2018 – AT&T Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – STEPHENS SAID CO EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST AT&T AND TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 20/03/2018 – AT&T and Time Warner Battle the DOJ (Video); 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT T$16.01 BLN; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-AT&T union files complaint to force tax windfall plan disclosure – Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – AT&T, DOJ ARE SAID SCHEDULED TO RELEASE TRIAL BRIEFS FRI: FOX; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: SEE CHALLENGES IN SAT. TV, BUT GAINS IN ONLINE TV; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Limited Liability owns 16,674 shares. Laurion Cap LP reported 71,824 shares. Shelton Cap Management reported 7,548 shares. Rampart has invested 0.3% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Ameritas Invest has 0.03% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 2,763 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 192,440 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 22,024 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.02% or 67,868 shares. Riverpark Cap Ltd holds 25,544 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Advisor reported 0.09% stake. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research stated it has 147,496 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Telemus Cap Ltd stated it has 3,639 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Bridgecreek Investment Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). New York-based Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.51% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. $998,169 worth of stock was bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M on Friday, August 2.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 424,400 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $26.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $93.41M for 40.44 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.