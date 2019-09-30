At&T (T) Shareholder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Lifted Holding; Nike Cl B (NKE) Shareholder First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Rose

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 38.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 3,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 5,987 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $525,000, down from 9,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $93.81. About 4.56M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 60,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 435,646 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.60 million, up from 375,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $37.87. About 15.65M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects Organic Adjusted EPS Growth in Low Single Digits for 2018; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 08/03/2018 – #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s attempt to prevent the AT&T-Time Warner merger. Trial briefs will lay out both cases before the official trial begins on March 19; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 09/05/2018 – AT&T paid Trump lawyer for `insights’ into his boss; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion gambit: Retraining nearly half its workforce for jobs of the future; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Intelligence

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Co invested 0.14% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Advsr Limited Ltd Llc reported 617 shares. Cap Sarl reported 38,121 shares. Summit Fin Strategies invested in 3,201 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.1% or 8.15M shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Lc holds 3.73 million shares. Jacobs & Ca reported 138,732 shares stake. Edgewood Lc stated it has 16.99M shares or 4.69% of all its holdings. First Business Financial Svcs Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 2,467 shares. Nbw Capital Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 52,270 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd holds 569 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Altfest L J & Communication stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Town & Country Bank Dba First Bankers Trust owns 15,323 shares. Waters Parkerson And Com Ltd Llc has 2.49% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “What Should the Owners of Nike Stock Look for When NKE Reports Its Q1 Results? – Investorplace.com” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “FinancialBuzz.com: ‘Market Recap’ Week Ending September 27th, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VUG) by 4,598 shares to 221,394 shares, valued at $36.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,397 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).