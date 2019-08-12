At&T (T) Holder Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.15 Million; Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Stake in T Mobile Us (TMUS) Trimmed by $28.23 Million as Stock Value Rose

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 09/05/2018 – AT&T paying Trump’s lawyer gobs of cash is a PR nightmare that raises big questions; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 11/05/2018 – Alert: AT&T’s chief said it had made a “big mistake” by; 26/03/2018 – Intrigue Pre-Empts Planned Testimony At AT&T-DOJ Antitrust Trial; 26/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CO’S NETWORK-RELATED COSTS HAVE TRENDED DOWN AS IT HAS MOVED TO SOFTWARE-DEFINED NETWORK

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 409,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.35M, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 2.41M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week – sources (Reut; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing – source [20:46 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 11/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Could Depend on Trump Staying Out of It; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile hired lobbying firm linked with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 30/04/2018 – First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: T-Mobile US CEO John Legere and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Talk Merger on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 27/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: T-Mobile and Sprint are finalizing merger terms; 07/05/2018 – CODE NAMES AND A FRIDAY TOAST HELPED SEAL SPRINT, T-MOBILE DEAL; 20/03/2018 – lt’s a Steal! T-Mobile Customers Score a FREE Year of MLB.TV; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: DEAL REVIEW GOING IN 3 LANES: FCC, DOJ AND CFIUS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin Mngmt holds 27,845 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory accumulated 3,893 shares. Ledyard Bancshares owns 76,204 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment stated it has 9,996 shares. Churchill Mngmt reported 449,616 shares. Suncoast Equity Mgmt holds 0.05% or 7,033 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.82% or 1.21M shares. Country Tru Fincl Bank has 18,319 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha invested in 235,300 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has 0.41% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 15,436 shares. Moreover, Paragon Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.36% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hengehold Cap Llc reported 66,566 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Westwood Gru stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Brookstone Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.28% or 138,256 shares. Whittier Of Nevada has 0.53% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 229,954 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: It Helps To Lose Customers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T wins DOJ modernization deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Most Vital Indicators For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Channing Ltd Com holds 98,226 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt has 5,140 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.08% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1.29 million shares. Covington Capital Mgmt invested in 350 shares or 0% of the stock. Mrj Cap invested in 64,941 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 55,354 shares. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Newbrook Advsrs LP reported 6.94% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Huntington Financial Bank has 155,760 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Natixis has 219,159 shares. Synovus Finance has invested 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Duquesne Family Office Ltd holds 1.92M shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Verizon’s Wireless Subscription Additions Heat Up in the Second Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “T-Mobile US, (TMUS)/Sprint (S) Deal Take – Oppenheimer – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For T-Mobile (TMUS) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.10M for 18.82 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.