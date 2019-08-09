At&T (T) Shareholder Fort LP Has Trimmed Position by $1.92 Million as Valuation Rose; Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Increased Its Koppers Holdings (KOP) Position by $1.31 Million

Fort Lp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 98.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 63,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 747 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23,000, down from 64,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.46. About 13.86 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 15/03/2018 – Streaming Soon: A Fight Over AT&T, Time Warner, and the Future of TV; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES U.S. MOVE TO EXCLUDE AT&T ARBITRATION OFFER; 09/05/2018 – Raw Story: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen more than reported; 20/03/2018 – Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather; 09/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.95 BLN; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT WAS CONTACTED BY THE SPECIAL COUNSEL’S OFFICE IN 2017 ABOUT COHEN PAYMENTS -STATEMENT; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 13/04/2018 – Economides on AT&T, Time Warner Trial (Audio); 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 64,156 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS- FINANCING DEAL WITH EXISTING BANK DEBT, EXPECTS TO ENTER NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY, ADDED TO EXISTING $600 MLN REVOLVING FACILITY, AFTER CLOSE; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.99B for 9.16 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 9,968 shares to 34,011 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity.

