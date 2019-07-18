At&T (T) Holder Benedict Financial Advisors Upped Holding; Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Holder Rgm Capital Trimmed Its Position

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,108 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 85,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.09. About 29.14 million shares traded or 4.66% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T says vetting lapse led to ‘mistake’ of hiring Trump fixer; 19/03/2018 – Will an AT&T-Time Warner Merger Diminish Competition? (Video); 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO in hot water: It’s not just Michael Cohen; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect a Ruling on June 12 in Suit Brought Against AT&T and Time Warner by U.S. DOJ; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Cautious on North Korea | Pompeo Rails Against Iran | AT&T-Time Warner Closing Arguments; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal; 06/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL 6505.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$58.6 BLN; 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (TYPE) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 159,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49 million, down from 3.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $698.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.88. About 128,845 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 19.38% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 09/03/2018 Monotype Imaging Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Eileen Campbell and Denise Warren Directors; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ROBERT LENTZ WILL STEP DOWN AS CHAIR, EFFECTIVE FOLLOWING COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 22/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.10 — $0.15; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 14,932 shares to 426,909 shares, valued at $87.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 248,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

More notable recent Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oil stocks buoy FTSE 100 amid U.S-Iran standoff – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About Utah Medical Products, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UTMD) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Sold HOW Much During Prime Day? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cardinal’s Starter Pit Infill Drilling Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 63,365 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 27,450 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Daruma Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.03% or 896,468 shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Citigroup holds 24,583 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Piedmont Investment Inc holds 10,385 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & Communications holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 480,061 shares. Federated Pa owns 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 2,131 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp owns 0.02% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 13,443 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 39,616 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 15,400 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 15,392 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $7.86 million for 22.21 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.73% EPS growth.