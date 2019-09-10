At&T (T) (T) Holder Curbstone Financial Management Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Rose; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Upped Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $497,872 as Market Value Rose

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) (T) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 17,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 45,162 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 62,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc. (T) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 7.59M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Postpaid Churn 0.84%; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by John Stephens at 46th Annual Cowen Conference on May 30; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by John Donovan at MoffettNathanson Conference on May 15; 16/04/2018 – AT&T Launches Home Internet in Mexico on Mobile Network; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 11/05/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says It Made a `Big Mistake’ Hiring Michael Cohen; 30/05/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Not the consensus view, but from a top notch source – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 361,156 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.85M, up from 354,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $91.43. About 1.31 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 22/03/2018 – Food Logistics: Starbucks Explores Use of Blockchain; 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Uruguay; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap – here are 4 other companies that have done the same; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Nestle Outlook Change Follows Announced Perpetual Global License Agreement With Starbucks and Co’s Decision to Maintain Its Share Buyback Program; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE SEES STARBUCKS DEAL ADDING POSITIVELY TO EPS FROM 2019; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO stops short of calling arrests of two black men in a Philadelphia shop racial profiling

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Partners Limited Liability Co holds 0.67% or 41,222 shares in its portfolio. Pictet State Bank And Tru Limited has 0.25% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Jpmorgan Chase Co accumulated 3.57 million shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0.74% or 126,384 shares. Thompson Investment Mngmt holds 13,651 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated stated it has 0.26% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bluecrest Cap Management reported 8,186 shares. Palisade Cap Limited Com Nj accumulated 0.01% or 4,218 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 200,213 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Com holds 165,807 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.36% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3.73M shares. Moreover, Arrow Fincl has 0.52% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 30,190 shares. Central Asset Investments And Mgmt Holding (Hk) has invested 1.93% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Jones Financial Lllp invested in 32,918 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 6,550 shares to 62,991 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 36,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,528 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.68B for 9.95 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.