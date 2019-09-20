At&T (T) Shareholder Duncker Streett & Company Increased Position by $419,496 as Market Value Rose; Mitchell Capital Management Co Lowered Position in Fiserv (FISV) by $311,857 as Market Value Rose

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 12,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 121,488 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, up from 108,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 25.95M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO in hot water: It’s not just Michael Cohen; 14/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal; 11/05/2018 – Cohen Episode Humbles AT&T’s Vaunted Washington Lobbying Corps; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 30/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) & Lead Plaint; 30/04/2018 – Judge in AT&T-Time Warner Case Sets June 12 Hearing to Announce Ruling on Deal

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 3,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 34,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.16 million, down from 38,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $104.91. About 2.88M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $635.56M for 28.20 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 862 are owned by Tompkins Fin. Hemenway Communication Lc has invested 3.31% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 212,964 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.13% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cadence Bancorporation Na holds 0.36% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 10,124 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability owns 2.85% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 181,196 shares. The Nebraska-based Bridges Management has invested 0.45% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Motco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Finemark Financial Bank & Tru invested in 0.03% or 5,200 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny stated it has 676 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Spinnaker Trust accumulated 6,451 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 393,275 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs reported 97,974 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel owns 0.18% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 23,462 shares.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $298.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,839 shares to 15,013 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $445.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,105 shares to 4,182 shares, valued at $700,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,602 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

