At&T (T) Shareholder Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Increased Holding; Menta Capital Has Boosted Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holding by $620,800 as Shares Rose

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 14,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 123,488 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 109,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 24.15 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Lawyer Grills Star U.S. Witness on Data Tinkering in Study; 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase; 08/03/2018 – #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s attempt to prevent the AT&T-Time Warner merger. Trial briefs will lay out both cases before the official trial begins on March 19; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Calls Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 19/04/2018 – Cradlepoint Invited to Participate in the AT&T Hackathon Focused on Public Safety; 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Potential IPO of Vrio Corp. Holding Company for DIRECTV Latin Americ; 18/05/2018 – Tower One Wireless Completes Acquisition Of Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 26/03/2018 – Intrigue Pre-Empts Planned Testimony At AT&T-DOJ Antitrust Trial

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The hedge fund held 10,400 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $99.36. About 1.06M shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Essex Finance Svcs has 1.43% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 151,129 shares. Regions Finance Corp holds 1.07% or 2.95 million shares. 23,852 are held by Paragon Cap Management Ltd Llc. Barnett & reported 4,708 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 23,663 shares in its portfolio. 37,406 are owned by Lederer Invest Counsel Ca. Wills Financial Gru holds 83,499 shares. Sigma Planning owns 345,562 shares. New York-based Reik Communication Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.72% or 17.85M shares. Whittier Trust Company has 0.39% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 402,011 shares. Aperio Ltd Llc holds 0.57% or 4.22 million shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited owns 297,334 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.24% or 17,058 shares. Lpl Financial Limited reported 4.63 million shares stake.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 10,748 shares to 15,152 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Audiocodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 39,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,128 shares, and cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).