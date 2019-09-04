At&T (T) Position Maintained by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc; Mdc Partners (MDCA) Holder Indaba Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Stake by $5.18 Million

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 14,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 123,488 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 109,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.68. About 10.14M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by John Stephens at 46th Annual Cowen Conference on May 30; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Operating Expenses Were $31.8 Billion; 20/04/2018 – CMO Today: AT&T Announces Streaming Bundle; WPP Resists Breakup Talk; YouTube Brand Safety Issues Linger; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin America; 02/04/2018 – Time Warner pressure on cable carriers cited as U.S. fights AT&T deal; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES U.S. MOVE TO EXCLUDE AT&T ARBITRATION OFFER; 27/04/2018 – AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 11/05/2018 – David Shepardson: RTRS EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3. About 48,674 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 02/04/2018 – MDC Partners Enters into Strategic Partnership with Instrument, a Leading Independent Digital Agency; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – UPDATING 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS BUYS MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN INSTRUMENT; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gp Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). State Street has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Interest Incorporated invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Citigroup owns 19,987 shares. Indaba Capital Lp accumulated 6.92M shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) or 264,164 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 122,581 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Limited reported 142,758 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 71,481 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Ltd owns 9.78 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Frontfour Cap Grp Inc Inc Ltd reported 2.61 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 19,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 25,906 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,080 activity. O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE also bought $51,891 worth of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares. ROGERS DESIREE G bought $51,689 worth of stock.