At&T (T) Holder Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Boosted Holding; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Boosted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $4.59 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 94.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 33,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 67,745 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, up from 34,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $133.46. About 1.16 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 4742.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 683,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 698,201 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.31M, up from 14,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 7.28 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen Deal Was Mistake (Video); 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T, TIME WARNER INC SAW U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANTITRUST LAWSUIT COMING, WERE PREPARED TO LITIGATE; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments Trump lawyer more than reported — source familiar; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 22/03/2018 – Moments ago: Time Warner CEO Bewkes talks with CNBC on the way into the first day of the trial over its merger with AT&T, says the companies are aiming to give consumers better programming at lower prices

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 30,179 shares to 272,953 shares, valued at $21.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 16,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,970 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 25,999 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.21% or 16,211 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0.17% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 69,452 were accumulated by Guyasuta Advsrs. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price invested 1.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sigma Invest Counselors Inc stated it has 70,083 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Hourglass Limited Liability invested 2.6% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Pure Fincl Advsrs has 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Citizens State Bank Tru has invested 0.63% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 121,342 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Terril Brothers Inc stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.39% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 4.86 million shares. The Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hanson And Doremus Invest owns 94,037 shares. Monarch Capital has invested 1.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

