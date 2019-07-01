At&T (T) Share Price Rose While Spc Financial Cut Its Holding by $404,116; Luminus Management Continues to Hold Stake in United Technologies (UTX)

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 188.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 182,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 279,100 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.97M, up from 96,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 1.99M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions

Spc Financial Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc sold 13,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,581 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $834,000, down from 39,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 17.01M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/03/2018 AT&T and Clairvoyant Networks Unveil Theora Care Solutions at HIMSS; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – STEPHENS SAID CO EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST AT&T AND TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis Ties to Cohen Reveal Backdoor Bids to Reach Trump; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST CO, TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Maintains Full-Year Guidance; 22/03/2018 – Future of TV in balance as AT&T, Time Warner plead merger case; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$5.75 BLN; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R had sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15 million on Wednesday, January 30. Amato Elizabeth B sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25M.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu (NYSE:LYB) by 89,100 shares to 118,900 shares, valued at $10.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 48,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $467.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,200 shares to 8,277 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 18,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

