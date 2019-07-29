At&T (T) Position Has Boosted by Oakwood Capital Management Llc; Ls Investment Advisors Has Increased Its United Technologies (UTX) Position

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.36. About 16.06M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T, TIME WARNER INC SAW U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANTITRUST LAWSUIT COMING, WERE PREPARED TO LITIGATE; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal; 06/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18481 -Anita Lee against AT&T Michigan – Evidentiary hearing March 22, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AT&T Receivables Funding LLC March 2018; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Intelligence; 09/04/2018 – Sharp Tongue and Pencil: Meet the Judge Presiding Over the Government’s Case Against AT&T; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST CO, TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 14,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,867 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.51 million, up from 121,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $135.9. About 845,810 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.62 million were reported by Gluskin Sheff Inc. Ipg Inv Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 35,318 were accumulated by Colonial Trust. Ccm Advisers Limited reported 1.28% stake. Cullen Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 2.26% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment has invested 0.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Natixis has 2.85M shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Novare Cap Management Ltd reported 316,542 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Loudon Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 4.53% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rodgers Brothers reported 0.55% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 36,470 were reported by Cheviot Value Lc. Td Asset Management reported 0.19% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). At Bank & Trust holds 0.28% or 73,382 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advisors reported 0.1% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 21,075 shares to 13,523 shares, valued at $669,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Proc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,460 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.35 million activity. Bailey Robert J. had sold 862 shares worth $104,916. The insider Amato Elizabeth B sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25 million.