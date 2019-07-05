At&T (T) Holder Weatherly Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding; Laurion Capital Management LP Cut Its Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) Position as Valuation Rose

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 20,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 264,265 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, up from 243,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 7.68M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/05/2018 – AT&T says it hired firm linked to Cohen for advice on Trump; 08/03/2018 – Adam Cormier Joins PAN Communications Leadership Team as Vice President, Client Relations; 12/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Makes 366 Times The Average Worker — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$18.1 BLN; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger; 10/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF CASH, PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2023, PRICED AT T PLUS 135 BASIS POINTS; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PLANNING PREMIUM DTV STREAMING PACKAGE FOR ABOUT $80

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 7.13M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 13/03/2018 – GM CEO meets with U.S. regulators on fuel efficiency rules; 11/04/2018 – FOCUS-Ford to ramp up Lincoln rollout in China in bid to catch rivals; 09/05/2018 – A fire knocked out production at one of Ford’s suppliers; 14/04/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases No Drill Magnetic Mount for 2015+ Ford F150 Trucks; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY PURCHASES EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR ABOUT $220.1M; 14/05/2018 – U.S. AUTO SAFETY AGENCY SAYS WANTS MEETINGS WITH 12 AUTOMAKERS THAT DID NOT MEET DEC 2017 DEADLINE TO COMPLETE PRIORITY TAKATA REPAIRS; 25/05/2018 – INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV PRIF.BR – GENK GREEN LOGISTICS SIGNS PRIVATE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ZONE B OF FORMER FORD SITE IN GENK; 02/05/2018 – Ford Represented by Autonomous Vehicle Development Partner Argo AI at Citi’s 2018 Car of the Future Symposium; 04/04/2018 – GM and Ford Have a Few Lessons for Elon Musk — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Waters Chooses ANAQUA 9 for IP Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull And Monroe Investment Mgmt Corp holds 2.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 140,122 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.45% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com has invested 1.68% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stelac Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,614 shares. Cap Inv Counsel stated it has 32,228 shares. Tradewinds Ltd Co reported 0.07% stake. Columbia Asset has 123,883 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 0.62% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nexus Inv Mngmt owns 17,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Btim owns 56,374 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Washington Tru Savings Bank stated it has 53,956 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Allstate accumulated 497,014 shares or 0.42% of the stock. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives accumulated 42,165 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.82% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.21 million shares. Prudential Public Limited Com has invested 0.75% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,889 shares to 54,176 shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 7,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,836 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (Put) (NYSE:URI) by 435,000 shares to 460,000 shares, valued at $52.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 14.74 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $203,238 activity. $103,200 worth of stock was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Friday, May 10.