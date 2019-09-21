At&T (T) Shareholder North American Management Lifted Its Position by $695,277; Lapides Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Tile Shop Holdings (TTS)

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTS) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.13% . The institutional investor held 771,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 665,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.21M market cap company. The stock increased 5.03% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 1.34 million shares traded or 155.14% up from the average. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 68.98% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 03/04/2018 – West Allis, Wl The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP REPORTS 1Q EPS $0.08; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Tile Shop; 07/05/2018 – Tile Shop Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 14-15; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, WI The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 02/05/2018 – Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Tile Shop; 30/03/2018 – New Hex Weave series of geometric, woven-look mosaics delivers a range of looks from bold and contemporary to old-world style; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q Gross Margin 70.3%; 30/04/2018 – Recycled roofing tiles get a second life as stunning wall tiles with the Parkway collection; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – REITERATES ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED ANNUAL OUTLOOK

North American Management Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 21,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 208,627 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99M, up from 187,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07M shares traded or 141.32% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T, TIME WARNER INC SAW U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANTITRUST LAWSUIT COMING, WERE PREPARED TO LITIGATE; 13/05/2018 – good story detailing the stephenson-trump relationship: In hiring Michael Cohen, AT&T betrays a complicated relationship with Trump; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Operating Expenses Were $31.8 Billion; 30/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial’s Early Focus: Are Turner Channels Must-Haves?; 30/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Financial Officer Provides an Update at Cowen Conference; 07/03/2018 – AT&T’s DirecTV Latin America unit files for U.S. IPO; 28/03/2018 – Turner Cites AT&T’s Trove of Customer Data in Defense of Merger; 27/03/2018 – AT&T Says Dish Chairman Ergen’s Views Undercut Deal Opposition; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $628.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 155,183 shares to 41,558 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,715 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Economic Planning Gru Adv holds 0.09% or 9,138 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gulf Intl Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.97% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Loudon Invest Mngmt Ltd Co owns 167,461 shares or 4.76% of their US portfolio. 13,481 are owned by Baltimore. Hilltop Inc holds 1.04% or 146,323 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 1.59M shares or 0.93% of the stock. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 227,614 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Carret Asset Limited Liability Co owns 189,656 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 27,160 shares stake. Cambridge Trust reported 67,648 shares. 742,490 were accumulated by Homrich Berg. Main Street Ltd Liability owns 21,621 shares. Bartlett And Company Limited Liability Company owns 177,105 shares. Brighton Jones stated it has 49,402 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.63 million activity. $353,718 worth of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) was bought by KAMIN PETER H.

