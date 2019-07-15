At&T (T) Holder Oakwood Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; Lam Research (LRCX) Holding Held by Clearbridge Investments Llc

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 35.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 70,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 265,595 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.54M, up from 195,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $191.61. About 494,955 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.68. About 7.39 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: BREAKING … AT&T has released its pre-trial briefing. In it they assert that the model the DOJ is using to; 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 29/03/2018 – Time Warner Attacks U.S. Data Underpinning AT&T Merger Suit; 09/05/2018 – AT&T paying Trump’s lawyer gobs of cash is a PR nightmare that raises big questions; 20/03/2018 – AT&T Assails Theory of U.S. Time Warner Suit as `Preposterous’; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 13/04/2018 – AT&T Goes on Offensive in Time Warner Merger Case (Video); 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $659,176 activity. The insider Heckart Christine sold 2,050 shares worth $354,616.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Llc accumulated 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 45,111 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.08% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.1% or 518,446 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited has invested 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Lp has invested 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Alliancebernstein LP reported 320,890 shares. Advsrs Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 113,067 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 45,735 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 35,000 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust reported 1,351 shares. L And S Advsrs stated it has 0.77% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). American Trust Invest Limited Com owns 20,280 shares. American Grp holds 1.85% or 2.72 million shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc holds 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 1,153 shares.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Friday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Services – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LRCX Named A Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:LRCX – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lam Research Appoints Sohail Ahmed to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 401,825 shares to 3.83M shares, valued at $112.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 19,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.47M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AT&T teams up with HPE to accelerate edge computing using AT&T MEC Services – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T Has Become My Largest Stock Holding Ever – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The NYSE Listing Means Legitimacy and Bigger Things for Hexo Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AT&T Is Not Worth Buying Just for Its 6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Believe the Headlines — Audiences Haven’t Abandoned the Big Screen – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 14, 2019.