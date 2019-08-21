At&T (T) Shareholder Benedict Financial Advisors Has Increased Its Holding; Kings Point Capital Management Raised Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Valuation Rose

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 4,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,105 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 77,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $213.12. About 5.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN SAYS APPEAL HEARINGS INTO APPLE CASE LIKELY TO BEGIN IN THE AUTUMN; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Encourage Customers to Switch to Apple Music; 27/03/2018 – FBI sought iPhone order before exhausting options -U.S. inspector general; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS LOWERING IPHONE UNIT AND ASP EXPECTATIONS SLIGHTLY FOR MARCH-QTR AND BEYOND; 25/04/2018 – Samsung Sees Slow Demand for OLEDs Used for Apple’s iPhone X; 21/03/2018 – Hometown Source: State basketball: Rangers scare Apple Valley but ultimately fall, 67-60; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO HAVE COMPLAINED TO DOJ ABOUT SWITCHING ISSUES; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. via @cnbctech

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 97,108 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 85,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 4.59M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER 2353.TW SAYS 2017 AFTER-TAX NET PROFIT AT T$2.8 BLN; 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Capital Plans Include $1 Billion in Incremental Investment Due to Tax Reform; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 10/05/2018 – AT&T Is Said to Have Hired Cohen to Work on Time Warner Merger; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Plans to Introduce WatchTV, a Skinny Package Without Local Programming or Sports-Only Channels; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri holds 8.3% or 100,552 shares in its portfolio. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv reported 14,880 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Checchi Advisers Lc reported 1.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Quantum Capital Management invested in 11,391 shares. Schulhoff &, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,823 shares. Ironsides Asset Limited has 3,333 shares. Blackrock owns 288.76 million shares. Cna Finance Corporation reported 11,500 shares. American Century reported 13.35 million shares. Spc Financial accumulated 3,402 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Mai Capital Mgmt owns 207,060 shares. Martin And Co Tn holds 1.57% or 27,409 shares in its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm holds 4.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 186,830 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 2.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11.73 million shares. Maplelane holds 1 shares.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,799 shares to 160,707 shares, valued at $8.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,245 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple’s (AAPL) Advanced Technologies Driving Inroads In Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday’s Flurry Of Large Apple Option Trades Are Mostly Bullish Bets – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.