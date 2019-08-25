At&T (T) Shareholder Oakwood Capital Management Raised Position; Kempner Capital Management Lowered Stake in Vz Verizon Comm. (VZ) by $2.48 Million as Market Value Declined

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45M shares traded or 9.31% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Postpaid Churn 0.84%; 09/04/2018 – AT&T Helping Citizens Bank with Digital Branch Transformation; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$237.3 BLN; 05/03/2018 – FCC: AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order – Memorandum Opinion and Order – Mar 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe; 30/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Financial Officer Provides an Update at Cowen Conference; 22/03/2018 – ONAP and ONF to Collaborate on Multi-Gigabit Open Broadband Access Network; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Statement Regarding Planned Vrio Corp. IPO; 17/04/2018 – AT&T, Time Warner CEOs to Take the Stand in Defense of Merger; 27/04/2018 – AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. (VZ) by 50.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 42,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 42,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 84,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Natl Oh reported 479,126 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.6% stake. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 139,006 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Private Asset Mngmt has invested 1.9% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Willis Invest Counsel has 1.68% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 16,612 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 20,651 shares. Private Mgmt Gp accumulated 8,234 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lc reported 1.89 million shares. Chesley Taft Assocs Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 83,605 are held by Alexandria Ltd. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 72,989 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Miller Howard Invests Incorporated Ny owns 398,289 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. First Midwest Bancshares Division reported 250,644 shares. Taylor Frigon Management Ltd reported 26,800 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T Is Still Investable Despite Some Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing ATT (NYSE:T), The Stock That Dropped 18% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “U.S. Stocks Starting to Trade Just as Badly as Chinese Shares on Tariff & Trade War News – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.