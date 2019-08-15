At&T (T) Shareholder Zacks Investment Management Has Boosted Position by $3.49 Million as Stock Price Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding Maintained by Salzhauer Michael

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 112,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 1.95M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.23 million, up from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 14.12 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/04/2018 – AT&T Targets Claims of DOJ’s Star Witness in Time Warner Trial; 09/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.95 BLN; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Merger Trial to Go Twice as Long as 1st Estimate (Correct); 20/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial Tip-Off Postponed by Snow; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen’s Consulting Firm Did No Legal or Lobbying Work for Company; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Defends Time Warner Deal’s Cost Savings From U.S. Assault; 09/03/2018 – AT&T SAYS ‘NO FACT-BASED EVIDENCE’ MERGER WILL HARM COMPETITION; 03/04/2018 – AT&T Says U.S. Used Tweaked Charter Study to Boost Merger Case

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 42.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 38,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 129,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11 million, up from 90,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $104.38. About 8.18M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 87 FROM SFR 84; 16/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM1640P; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CONCLUDES JPMORGAN PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – ETF Daily News: $TLT JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said many people underestimate the possibility of higher inflation and; 23/05/2018 – Macquarie, JPMorgan set to launch $1.1b entitlement offer for Reliance; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan targets $250 mln for special situations- Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2010P FROM 2000P; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN: SOUTHWEST’S U.S. FARE HIKE IS FIRST SINCE OCTOBER; 30/04/2018 – ForeScout Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr reported 0.49% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Argyle Cap Inc holds 1.9% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 157,353 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Com holds 25,288 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Piershale Gru Inc holds 16,276 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Llc holds 0.07% or 32,008 shares. First Personal Fincl Services holds 0.06% or 6,313 shares in its portfolio. Iowa Natl Bank has invested 1.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cincinnati Ins Co owns 803,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Sky Grp Limited Company has invested 1.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mariner Ltd reported 510,724 shares stake. Jaffetilchin Inv Llc reported 0.32% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fiduciary Financial Serv Of The Southwest Tx reported 84,692 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Inc Oh holds 0.76% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 2.15 million shares. Sonata Capital Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 18,379 shares. Bell Bankshares reported 91,136 shares.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 6,710 shares to 628,773 shares, valued at $40.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Ltd by 30,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,130 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33,021 shares to 16,779 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,416 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

