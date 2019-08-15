At&T (T) Holder Community Bank Of Raymore Raised Its Stake by $1.55 Million; Jp Morgan Chase& Co (JPM) Holder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Increased Its Holding by $1.26 Million

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 50,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 597,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74 million, up from 547,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 34.54 million shares traded or 19.64% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect to Be First U.S. Co to Launch Standards-Based Mobile 5G Service in 2018; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Build Out Its Gigabit Network This Year; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$33.9 BLN; 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$5.75 BLN; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (JPM) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 12,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 218,312 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.10 million, up from 205,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase& Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 18.40M shares traded or 61.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Pandora Media Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 06/04/2018 – A trade war between the U.S. and China represents the greatest threat to the world economy, the chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International said on Friday; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.17 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 16/04/2018 – LAUNCH: JPMorgan $4.5b Debt Offering in Three Parts; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Facing Shareholder Backlash Over Oil Sands Financing; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1.5% Position in Aptiv

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson And Ltd, New York-based fund reported 101,427 shares. Iat Reinsurance Comm Ltd holds 0.27% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 50,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 4.86M shares. Moreover, Sky Invest Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 1.03% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp invested in 520,757 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 152,163 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett & Communications Inc has 108,776 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdings stated it has 547,894 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 129,828 shares. Wheatland Advsrs has invested 2.55% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Virginia-based Com Of Virginia Va has invested 1.42% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 36,895 shares. 31,692 are held by Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Lc. Cibc holds 0.64% or 2.49 million shares in its portfolio. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 11,728 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Was AT&T’s Acquisition Of DirecTV A Mistake? – Forbes” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Living On Borrowed Phones – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “AT&T, Texas Instruments And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 14 – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: 6%+ Yield Available From This Dividend Aristocrat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 42,535 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $29.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe`S Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 75,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,357 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Lc holds 0.98% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 467,114 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) owns 35,095 shares. Moreover, Excalibur Mngmt has 3.25% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Crystal Rock Capital Mgmt owns 66,118 shares. Halsey Assocs Ct reported 0.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Estabrook Cap Mgmt owns 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 274,881 shares. Cs Mckee LP has 350,287 shares for 3.11% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors holds 0.4% or 83,288 shares in its portfolio. Brown Cap Llc has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Locust Wood Cap Advisers has invested 3.97% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 1.29% or 5.03 million shares. Haverford Trust Company stated it has 2.61% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Botty Investors Limited Liability invested in 550 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Terril Brothers holds 1.38% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 43,252 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 782,681 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.