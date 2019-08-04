At&T (T) Holder Westchester Capital Management Cut Its Position by $387,500 as Stock Rose; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Upped Its Holding in Total S.A. Spon Adr (TOT) by $474,595 as Valuation Declined

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 485,979 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24 million, down from 498,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 33.97M shares traded or 19.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/03/2018 – AT&T INC T.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Plans to Launch Next Generation of DIRECTV Now Video Streaming Service in 1H; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion gambit: Retraining nearly half its workforce for jobs of the future; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner C.E.O. Testifies That AT&T Deal Is Needed to Battle Silicon Valley; 11/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 26/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 21/04/2018 – DJ AT&T Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (T); 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Total S.A. Spon Adr (TOT) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 8,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 143,561 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, up from 134,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Total S.A. Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 3.99M shares traded or 131.02% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 04/05/2018 – TOTAL: ‘STRINGENT COMPLIANCE’ OF RULES ON FOZ DO AMAZONAS; 16/05/2018 – Total Will Pull out of Iran Gas Project if No Project Waiver Granted by U.S; 20/03/2018 – TOTAL’S MATEILLE SAYS LOGISITICS ARE 30% OF PRICE OF LNG; 17/04/2018 – TOTAL SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL] COMMENTS ON U.S. STANCE REGARDING IRAN IN STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: NOT ENOUGH NEW OIL COMING, LOT OF SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS; 28/05/2018 – Total and Sonangol Strengthen Their Cooperation in Angola; 29/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Production Starts up at Timimoun Gas Field in Algeria; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL S.A.: SUBSCRIPTION PRICE SET AT 37.20 EUROS

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc. by 219,342 shares to 412,178 shares, valued at $85.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XOP) by 194,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 886,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 157,289 were accumulated by Zeke Capital Advsrs Lc. Macroview Inv Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 160 shares. Cleararc Capital invested 1.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Patten Group Inc Inc reported 0.34% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tower Cap Limited (Trc) accumulated 0.3% or 160,221 shares. Jaffetilchin Prns Lc holds 45,893 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 7.73 million shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Co owns 4,096 shares. Cambridge has 64,023 shares. Holt Advsrs Limited Liability Corp Dba Holt Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.17% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 18,754 shares. Sky Inv Gru Lc has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Clearbridge Invests Llc invested in 0.4% or 14.58M shares. Cordasco Net has invested 0.33% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.85% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Corp has 77,205 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

