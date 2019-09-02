At&T (T) Stock Price Rose While Loudon Investment Management Lowered Its Stake by $50.04 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Narwhal Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 90.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 135,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 13,935 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, down from 149,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 21.61 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – TIME WARNER INC – LOOK FORWARD TO RESOLUTION OF LEGAL CHALLENGE TO PENDING MERGER WITH AT&T; 27/03/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVE RESUMES TESTIMONY IN AT&T MERGER TRIAL; 11/05/2018 – READ: AT&T CEO tells staff that the company made a “big mistake” hiring Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen – memo obtained by CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Brian Schwartz: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 22/03/2018 – AT&T Would Use Time Warner as a `Weapon,’ Justice Dept. Says; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for hot assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 7,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 47,782 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68 million, up from 39,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.83B for 9.38 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:COH) by 100,501 shares to 149,176 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 37,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fd Inc (MUA) by 65,944 shares to 31,952 shares, valued at $474,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 97,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,510 shares, and cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK).

