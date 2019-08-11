At&T (T) Shareholder Hyman Charles D Has Upped Position by $443,827 as Valuation Rose; Jasper Ridge Partners LP Raised Service Now (NOW) Stake by $11.53 Million as Stock Price Rose

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.82. About 899,494 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 13.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 14,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 116,726 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, up from 102,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38B market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/03/2018 – AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order; 15/05/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: @CWAUnion has filed Labor Board charges accusing AT&T of illegally withholding info requested by the; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 30/03/2018 – AT&T INC T.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 30/03/2018 – Hiya Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 04/04/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASKS ABOUT CHANGING TURNER ARBITRATION OFFER; 21/03/2018 – United States v. AT&T is Heating Up; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 07/03/2018 – AT&T’s DirecTV Latin America unit files for U.S. IPO; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$69.4 BLN

