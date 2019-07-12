At&T (T) Share Price Rose While Kanawha Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; International Business Machs (IBM) Stake Boosted by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 97.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 87,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 177,366 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03M, up from 89,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $142.09. About 1.21M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks; 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,509 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 208,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.55. About 9.80 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial Tip-Off Postponed by Snow; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 20/03/2018 – OPENING STATEMENTS IN THE TRIAL TO DECIDE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER WERE DELAYED UNTIL THURSDAY BECAUSE OF BAD WEATHER IN WASHINGTON; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story; 11/05/2018 – Cohen Episode Humbles AT&T’s Vaunted Washington Lobbying Corps; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Time Warner Trial (Correct); 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects to Invest $25 Billion in Capital in 2018, or $23 Billion Net of Expected FirstNet Reimbursements; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Cash Offers; 15/05/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: @CWAUnion has filed Labor Board charges accusing AT&T of illegally withholding info requested by the

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $719.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 27,698 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $23.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 35,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 679,558 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

