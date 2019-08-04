At&T (T) Shareholder Oakwood Capital Management Raised Holding; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holder Skylands Capital Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 56,800 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, down from 64,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.42. About 2.60 million shares traded or 21.87% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – Stacey Cunningham started her career on the floor in the mid-1990s and became COO in 2015, not long after Intercontinental Exchange bought NYSE; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Open Interest Record in Sterling Futures; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 33.97M shares traded or 19.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/04/2018 – AT&T Defends Time Warner Deal’s Cost Savings From U.S. Assault; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Maintains Full-Year Guidance; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s Disappointing Results Put Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial; 10/04/2018 – PROF. CARL SHAPIRO SCHEDULED TO TAKE WITNESS STAND IN AT&T CASE; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,200 shares to 37,250 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 95,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 424,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.

