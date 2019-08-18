At&T (T) Share Value Rose While Annex Advisory Services Increased Holding; Intel Com (INTC) Shareholder Palladium Partners Boosted Position

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: @JoePompeo reports AT&T-Time Warner floated a settlement deal to Trump’s DOJ–and the DOJ turned them; 23/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by John Stephens at 46th Annual Cowen Conference on May 30; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 20/03/2018 – Mercury News: Pac-12 Networks president Mark Shuken: On equity options, the secure “fortress,” AT&T negotiations and looming; 27/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL RESUMES WITH NON-PUBLIC TESTIMONY; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AT&T – 04/16/2018 08:20 AM; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Also Expects to Launch Premium Streaming Experience to Compete With Traditional Linear TV Products for In-Home Use; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments Trump lawyer more than reported — source familiar; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 8,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 521,813 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.02 million, up from 513,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 23.33M shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Gross Margin 60.6%; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 18/04/2018 – Intel Giving Up On Augmented-reality Glasses, Wearables — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – Hexus (GB): Acer Predator Helios 500 with Intel Core i9 CPU listed; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY CLIENT COMPUTING GROUP REVENUE $8.2 BILLION, UP 3%; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 0.1% or 637,459 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White accumulated 0.88% or 50,591 shares. Randolph Incorporated owns 491,838 shares. Brinker stated it has 184,346 shares. New York-based Investec Asset Mngmt North America Inc has invested 0.28% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Dnb Asset As accumulated 1.98M shares or 0% of the stock. Violich Capital stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Northeast Consultants holds 5,145 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 3.06 million shares or 0.36% of the stock. Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 0.53% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 47,633 shares. Marietta Invest Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 11,458 shares in its portfolio. 66,390 are held by Focused Wealth Mgmt. Mufg Americas Corporation invested in 594,967 shares or 0.92% of the stock.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN) by 4,589 shares to 19,745 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Intrm Tr Crp Etf (CIU) by 39,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,018 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V (NYSE:LYB).

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $667.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 60,157 shares to 4,637 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 26,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,771 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).