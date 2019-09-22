At&T (T) Shareholder Hanson Mcclain Boosted Stake; Illumina (ILMN) Holder Capital World Investors Boosted Holding

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 116.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 500,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 931,218 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $342.83 million, up from 431,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $309.57. About 1.79 million shares traded or 44.36% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 34,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 414,210 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.88 million, up from 379,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.10M shares traded or 142.19% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Prices IPO for Latin American TV Business; 25/04/2018 – AT&T earnings: 85 cents per share, vs 87 cents expected; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Private Exchange Offers; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Revenue Falls; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO: No reason to hold back networks post AT&T merger; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Materials Inc by 1.02 million shares to 410,000 shares, valued at $21.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cola European Partners Plc by 2.63M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Ryanair Holdings Plc Adr.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 1,506 shares to 50 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 25,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 438,569 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG).

