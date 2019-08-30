At&T (T) Holder Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position; Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake as Valuation Declined

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 4,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,750 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68M, down from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $363.92. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce CEO says will soon provide update on commercial marine unit review; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – CONTRACT IS TO PROVIDE AND MANAGE CONSUMABLE MATERIAL FOR F/A-18 DEPOT MAINTENANCE WITH OPTION FOR FIVE ADDITIONAL YEARS; 19/05/2018 – Cuba confirms 110 dead in plane crash -state-run media; 23/03/2018 – Boeing, All Nippon Airways Finalize Order for Two 777 Freighters; 26/03/2018 – Boeing completes its Dreamliner family with the first 787-10 delivery; 13/04/2018 – Russia could stop exporting titanium to Boeing in retaliation to Trump sanctions; 16/04/2018 – CB Technologies, Inc. Receives Boeing Excellence in Advocacy Award; 21/05/2018 – Boeing Faces Fresh Union Vote; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – WON FOUR NEW ORDERS IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Airlines began inspecting some Boeing 737s after the incident

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 1794.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 22,738 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $713,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.23. About 16.52 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Antitrust Trial to Last Twice as Long as Initial Estimate; 22/03/2018 – AT&T Would Use Time Warner as a `Weapon,’ Justice Dept. Says; 22/05/2018 – AT&T & Fleet Complete, First Provider of Connected Vehicle Solutions to Support Vision Zero Network in Helping Cities Eliminate Traffic-related Fatalities; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; 09/05/2018 – NEW: AT&T says it fully cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller regarding Michael Cohen; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated Network Core; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions

