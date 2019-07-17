At&T (T) Holder First Washington Has Lowered Its Stake as Shares Rose; Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Raised Its Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $585,800 as Share Value Rose

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $114.56. About 5.51M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/04/2018 – A trade war between the U.S. and China represents the greatest threat to the world economy, the chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International said on Friday; 05/04/2018 – ETF Daily News: $TLT JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said many people underestimate the possibility of higher inflation and; 14/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan head of blockchain announces new start-up; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 J.P. Morgan Chase Comm’l Mtg Sec Tr 2015-UES Rtgs; 06/03/2018 – CERVED CERV.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.66 EUROS FROM 10.88 EUROS; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan addresses ‘exceptions’ to trades; 12/03/2018 – silew: Germany’s Continental hires JP Morgan for potential break-up: sources FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) -; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Corporate Investment Bank Rev $10.48B; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Kraus Commerce accumulated 0.21% or 11,536 shares. Patten & Patten Tn reported 452,566 shares. Founders Capital Mngmt Limited accumulated 7,723 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc reported 1.55% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fiduciary Fin Services Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fred Alger Management invested in 1.07M shares. Interocean Capital Lc owns 0.1% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 35,699 shares. Park Circle Comm reported 194,825 shares. Boyer Corporon Wealth Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 82,825 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 127,554 shares. Florida-based Suncoast Equity has invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). M&R Capital holds 0.93% or 132,387 shares in its portfolio. Tctc Holding Ltd Liability stated it has 0.9% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ironsides Asset Advsr Lc holds 9,745 shares. Nbt Financial Bank N A New York holds 0.71% or 124,692 shares in its portfolio.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 29,000 shares to 147,180 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Otter Tail Corp (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 8,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57B for 9.30 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 19,000 shares to 35,900 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 126,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Ltd Com has 5,197 shares. Hamel Assoc invested in 51,150 shares or 2.32% of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De reported 6,108 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 42,992 are held by Consolidated Invest Limited. 34,852 were accumulated by At Natl Bank. Comml Bank owns 1.20 million shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett reported 1.29% stake. Lipe & Dalton accumulated 1,883 shares. Texas Cap Bancorp Tx owns 7,500 shares. Miracle Mile Limited accumulated 128,265 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd stated it has 234,616 shares or 3.66% of all its holdings. Vista Partners stated it has 2,237 shares. Mcmillion Capital Incorporated invested in 2.47% or 44,976 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. The insider Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was bought by CROWN JAMES S. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. Shares for $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter. $1.40 million worth of stock was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29.