At Home Group Inc. (HOME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) and Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR). The two are both Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio At Home Group Inc. 19 0.34 N/A 0.73 30.72 Sleep Number Corporation 39 0.79 N/A 2.14 15.97

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of At Home Group Inc. and Sleep Number Corporation. Sleep Number Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than At Home Group Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. At Home Group Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Sleep Number Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets At Home Group Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 3.1% Sleep Number Corporation 0.00% -96.1% 13.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of At Home Group Inc. are 0.9 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Sleep Number Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. At Home Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sleep Number Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given At Home Group Inc. and Sleep Number Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score At Home Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Sleep Number Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of At Home Group Inc. is $21.25, with potential upside of 230.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

At Home Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, Sleep Number Corporation has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) At Home Group Inc. -3.75% 0.45% -3.25% -19.11% -37.52% 19.51% Sleep Number Corporation -0.06% -29% -4.55% -13.03% 20.74% 7.88%

For the past year At Home Group Inc. has stronger performance than Sleep Number Corporation

At Home Group Inc. operates home decor superstores in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, frames, pottery, bar stools, garden dÃ©cor, rugs and mats, bedding and bath products, Halloween decorations, sculptures, beds and mattresses, harvest decorations, silk flowers, candles, home organization products, sofas, chairs, kitchenware, stands, Christmas decorations, lamps, storage products, consumables, mirrors, tables, Easter decorations, patio products, vases, floor plants and trees, pet items, wall arts, food preparation items, pillows and cushions, and window treatments. As of September 13, 2017, it operated 141 stores in 33 states. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Select Comfort Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds and bedding accessories, such as mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, and phone, as well as through wholesale. As of December 31, 2016, it operated approximately 540 retail stores. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.