At Home Group Inc. (HOME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Both At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) and Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) are each other’s competitor in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio At Home Group Inc. 15 0.34 N/A 0.66 9.10 Mohawk Industries Inc. 135 0.85 N/A 10.75 11.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of At Home Group Inc. and Mohawk Industries Inc. Mohawk Industries Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than At Home Group Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. At Home Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Mohawk Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) and Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets At Home Group Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 2.3% Mohawk Industries Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 6.5%

Liquidity

At Home Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, Mohawk Industries Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Mohawk Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to At Home Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for At Home Group Inc. and Mohawk Industries Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score At Home Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Mohawk Industries Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

At Home Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $20.67, while its potential upside is 217.02%. Competitively the consensus target price of Mohawk Industries Inc. is $152, which is potential 29.00% upside. Based on the results given earlier, At Home Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Mohawk Industries Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

At Home Group Inc. and Mohawk Industries Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 88.3%. About 0.4% of At Home Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Mohawk Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) At Home Group Inc. -2.6% -15.4% -75.15% -72.69% -83.25% -67.9% Mohawk Industries Inc. -19.26% -17.26% -7.88% -0.87% -32.49% 6.61%

For the past year At Home Group Inc. had bearish trend while Mohawk Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mohawk Industries Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors At Home Group Inc.

At Home Group Inc. operates home decor superstores in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, frames, pottery, bar stools, garden dÃ©cor, rugs and mats, bedding and bath products, Halloween decorations, sculptures, beds and mattresses, harvest decorations, silk flowers, candles, home organization products, sofas, chairs, kitchenware, stands, Christmas decorations, lamps, storage products, consumables, mirrors, tables, Easter decorations, patio products, vases, floor plants and trees, pet items, wall arts, food preparation items, pillows and cushions, and window treatments. As of September 13, 2017, it operated 141 stores in 33 states. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and natural stone products; and sources, markets, and distributes other tile related products. This segment markets and distributes its products under the American Olean, Daltile, KAI, Kerama Marazzi, Marazzi, and Ragno brands. The Flooring NA segment offers product lines in a range of colors, textures, and patterns, including carpets, rugs, and carpet pads; hardwood and laminate products; and luxury vinyl tiles and sheet vinyl products. This segment markets and distributes its flooring products under the Aladdin, Columbia Flooring, Durkan, Horizon, IVC, Karastan, Mohawk, Pergo, Portico, QuickStep, and SmartStrand brands. The Flooring ROW segment provides laminate and hardwood flooring, as well as roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboards, chipboards, and vinyl flooring products under the IVC, Moduleo, Pergo, Quick-Step, and Unilin brands; and licenses patents related to flooring manufacturers. The company sells its products through independent distributors, home centers, floor covering retailers, ceramic specialists, commercial contractors, commercial end users, mass merchandisers, department stores, shop at home, buying groups, retailers, and wholesalers, as well as private labeling programs. Mohawk Industries, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia.