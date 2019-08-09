At Home Group Inc. (HOME) Touches $4.80 Low on Aug, 9; Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Crombie Real Estate (TSE:CRR.UN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Crombie Real Estate had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Desjardins Securities maintained Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Desjardins Securities has “Hold” rating and $14.5 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $14.5 target in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, March 4. The stock of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 1. See Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) latest ratings:

05/03/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $14.5 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $14.5 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $15.25 Maintain

The stock of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) reached all time low today, Aug, 9 and still has $4.46 target or 7.00% below today’s $4.80 share price. This indicates more downside for the $310.82M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $4.46 PT is reached, the company will be worth $21.76 million less. The stock decreased 3.91% or $0.195 during the last trading session, reaching $4.795. About 1.29 million shares traded. At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) has declined 83.25% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HOME News: 22/03/2018 – AT HOME GROUP INC HOME.N SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 22 PCT; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades At Home Group To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC PETSP.L – SEES GROUP GROSS MARGIN DOWN (75-125) BPS IN FY19; 22/03/2018 – AT HOME GROUP INC SEES 2019 PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.18 TO $1.24; 22/05/2018 – PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC PETSP.L – IN COMING FY, TARGETING LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD OF MARKET IN BOTH RETAIL AND VET GROUP; 22/03/2018 – RPT-AT HOME GROUP INC SEES 2019 PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.18 TO $1.24; 22/03/2018 – AT HOME GROUP SEES 1Q PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EPS1 OF $0.25 TO $0.27; 22/03/2018 – AT HOME GROUP INC SEES 2019 COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.5% TO 3.5%; 22/03/2018 – At Home Group’s Net Sales Rise on Chain Expansion; 27/03/2018 – At Home Group Is Not Selling Any Shrs in the Offering

More notable recent At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is At Home Group Inc.’s (NYSE:HOME) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Pier 1 Imports, Inc. Addresses NYSE Continued Listing Criteria – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On The New Home Company Inc.’s (NYSE:NWHM) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering At Home Group (NYSE:HOME), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. At Home Group had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Thursday, March 28 report. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 10 to “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 187.50% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. HOME’s profit will be $9.07 million for 8.56 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by At Home Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

At Home Group Inc. operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company has market cap of $310.82 million. The companyÂ’s stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, frames, pottery, bar stools, garden dÃ©cor, rugs and mats, bedding and bath products, Halloween decorations, sculptures, beds and mattresses, harvest decorations, silk flowers, candles, home organization products, sofas, chairs, kitchenware, stands, Christmas decorations, lamps, storage products, consumables, mirrors, tables, Easter decorations, patio products, vases, floor plants and trees, pet items, wall arts, food preparation items, pillows and cushions, and window treatments. It has a 7.16 P/E ratio. As of September 13, 2017, it operated 141 stores in 33 states.

The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 97,423 shares traded. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.