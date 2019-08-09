At Home Group Inc. (HOME) Reaches $4.94 After 4.00% Up Move; Electronics For Imaging Has 1.28 Sentiment

Electronics For Imaging Inc (EFII) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 77 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 60 decreased and sold their equity positions in Electronics For Imaging Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 44.08 million shares, up from 43.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Electronics For Imaging Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 46 Increased: 52 New Position: 25.

The stock of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $4.935. About 435,260 shares traded. At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) has declined 83.25% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HOME News: 22/05/2018 – PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC PETSP.L – FY STATUTORY PBT 79.6 MLN STG VS 95.4 MLN STG A YEAR AGO; 12/03/2018 At Home Launches New Spring Ad Campaign This Week; 22/05/2018 – PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC PETSP.L – IN COMING FY, TARGETING TRANSITION BACK TO LOW SINGLE DIGIT UNDERLYING GROUP PROFIT GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – AT HOME GROUP INC HOME.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.154 BLN TO $1.161 BLN; 16/05/2018 – At Home Opens New Home Décor Superstore in New Hartford; 22/03/2018 – HOME SEES FY ADJ PROFORMA EPS $1.18 TO $1.24, EST. $1.15; 22/03/2018 – At Home Group Sees FY19 EPS $1.15-EPS $1.20; 22/03/2018 – At Home Group Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.18-Adj EPS $1.24; 22/05/2018 – PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC PETSP.L – FY MERCHANDISE REVENUE OF 765.4 MLN STG VS 716.7 MLN STG A YEAR AGO; 23/03/2018 – At Home Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $295.65M company. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $5.13 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HOME worth $11.83M more.

Among 3 analysts covering At Home Group (NYSE:HOME), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. At Home Group had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 10. As per Thursday, March 28, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research.

Analysts await At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 187.50% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. HOME’s profit will be $8.39 million for 8.81 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by At Home Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

At Home Group Inc. operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company has market cap of $295.65 million. The companyÂ’s stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, frames, pottery, bar stools, garden dÃ©cor, rugs and mats, bedding and bath products, Halloween decorations, sculptures, beds and mattresses, harvest decorations, silk flowers, candles, home organization products, sofas, chairs, kitchenware, stands, Christmas decorations, lamps, storage products, consumables, mirrors, tables, Easter decorations, patio products, vases, floor plants and trees, pet items, wall arts, food preparation items, pillows and cushions, and window treatments. It has a 7.37 P/E ratio. As of September 13, 2017, it operated 141 stores in 33 states.

It closed at $36.97 lastly. It is down 5.90% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 18/05/2018 – The Delta Group Adding `Game Changing’ EFI Nozomi Single-pass Corrugated Board Press; 09/04/2018 – Alliance Packaging Enters the Digital Age with Direct-to-Corrugated EFI Nozomi Ultra-High-Speed Inkjet Printing; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 22/05/2018 – New EFI Fiery DFE for Ricoh Pro C9200/C9210 Digital Color Presses Drives Exceptional Speed, Quality and Workflow Integration; 08/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Partners with EFI to Transform Corrugated Production with Ultra-high-speed Nozomi Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ Electronics For Imaging Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFII); 09/05/2018 – Bamco Inc. Exits Position in Electronics for Imaging; 09/04/2018 – Alliance Packaging Enters the Digital Age with Direct-to-Corrugated EFI Nozomi Ultra-High-Speed lnkjet Printing; 12/03/2018 Electronics for Imaging Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals

