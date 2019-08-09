At Home Group Inc. (HOME) Reaches $4.81 52 Week Low; Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Has 1.29 Sentiment

The stock of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.47 target or 7.00% below today’s $4.81 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $311.79M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $4.47 price target is reached, the company will be worth $21.83 million less. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.81. About 1.14M shares traded. At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) has declined 83.25% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HOME News: 22/03/2018 – AT HOME GROUP INC HOME.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.15 TO $1.20; 27/04/2018 – PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC – IAN KELLETT WILL REMAIN WITH GROUP UNTIL 31 ST MAY 2018 TO COMPLETE HANDOVER PROCESS WITH PETER; 22/05/2018 – PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC PETSP.L – FY GROUP LIKE FOR LIKE REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.5 PCT VS 1.5 PCT GROWTH A YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AT HOME GROUP INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 22/05/2018 – PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC PETSP.L – ROLLOUT OF UP TO FIVE SUPERSTORES, 20-25 VET PRACTICES, 10-20 GROOMING SALONS IN FY19; 22/03/2018 – RPT-AT HOME GROUP INC HOME.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.15 TO $1.20; 24/05/2018 – At Home Group Inc. to Announce 1Q Fiscal 2019 Earnings Results on June 7, 2018; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AT HOME GROUP SEES FY 2019 NET SALES GROWTH OF 21 PCT TO 22 PCT (NOT 22 PCT); 22/03/2018 – RPT-AT HOME GROUP INC HOME.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.154 BLN TO $1.161 BLN; 27/04/2018 – PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC – CONFIRM THAT PETER PRITCHARD HAS TAKEN UP HIS POSITION AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), WITH EFFECT FROM TODAY

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.74, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 9 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 7 reduced and sold their stock positions in Lincoln Educational Services Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 14.56 million shares, up from 14.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Lincoln Educational Services Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Analysts await Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Lincoln Educational Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ABM’s Energy Performance Contracting Program Projected to Save Aiken County Public Schools More Than $70 Million – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Student Starts continue to grow at Lincoln Educational Services – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC) CEO Scott Shaw on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Heartland Advisors Inc holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation for 3.39 million shares. Paradice Investment Management Llc owns 2.61 million shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.38% invested in the company for 596,734 shares. The Connecticut-based Nantahala Capital Management Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Rbf Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 552,048 shares.

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 115,040 shares traded or 314.17% up from the average. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) has risen 4.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LINC News: 09/05/2018 – LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORP – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – Lincoln Tech Expands Partnership with Bridgestone Retail Operations to Provide Nationwide Workforce Development; 09/05/2018 – Lincoln Educational 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 09/05/2018 – Lincoln Educational 1Q Loss $6.9M; 09/05/2018 – Lincoln Educational Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 12 Days; 13/03/2018 Lincoln Tech Expands Welding Training to Indianapolis; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln Educational Services Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LINC); 09/05/2018 – LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORP – CO IS REITERATING GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 28, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Lincoln Educational Backs FY18 Operating Income View of Breakeven to Loss of $3M; 09/05/2018 – Lincoln Educational 1Q Rev $61.9M

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services in the United States. The company has market cap of $44.16 million. It offers bachelor's degree, associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology, skilled trades, healthcare services, hospitality services, and business and information technology areas to recent high school graduates and working adults. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates 28 schools in 15 states under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln College of New England, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, and associated brand names.

Among 3 analysts covering At Home Group (NYSE:HOME), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. At Home Group had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) on Thursday, March 28 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, June 10 by Morgan Stanley.

At Home Group Inc. operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company has market cap of $311.79 million. The companyÂ’s stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, frames, pottery, bar stools, garden dÃ©cor, rugs and mats, bedding and bath products, Halloween decorations, sculptures, beds and mattresses, harvest decorations, silk flowers, candles, home organization products, sofas, chairs, kitchenware, stands, Christmas decorations, lamps, storage products, consumables, mirrors, tables, Easter decorations, patio products, vases, floor plants and trees, pet items, wall arts, food preparation items, pillows and cushions, and window treatments. It has a 7.18 P/E ratio. As of September 13, 2017, it operated 141 stores in 33 states.